Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$208.50’, now 33.7% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation which can be found using ticker (RRX) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $190.00 with the average share target price sitting at $208.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $155.96 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 33.7%. The 50 day MA is $171.01 while the 200 day moving average is $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of 10.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $156.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,825,380,608 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.57, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.