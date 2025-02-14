Regal Rexnord Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 30.3% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation with ticker code (RRX) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $200.00 and $164.00 with the average target price sitting at $180.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at $138.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $158.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to $158.17. The company has a market cap of 9.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $136.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,781,811,099 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.24, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.