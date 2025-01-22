Regal Rexnord Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 27.2% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation which can be found using ticker (RRX) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $164.98 calculating the mean target price we have $199.09. Now with the previous closing price of $156.50 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is $165.60 and the 200 day moving average is $159.25. The company has a market cap of 10.73B. Currently the stock stands at: $162.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,653,728,870 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 51.28, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.