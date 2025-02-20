Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$180.27’, now 32.1% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation with ticker code (RRX) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $200.00 and $164.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $180.27. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $136.50 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and the 200 day MA is $157.78. The market cap for the company is 9.01B. Currently the stock stands at: $135.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,905,553,293 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.25, revenue per share of $90.87 and a 2.73% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.