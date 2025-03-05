Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$180.27’, now 45.7% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation with ticker code (RRX) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $200.00 and $164.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $180.27. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $123.71 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 45.7%. The day 50 moving average is $149.99 while the 200 day moving average is $156.58. The market capitalization for the company is 7.95B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $120.01 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,588,967,722 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.82, revenue per share of $90.87 and a 2.99% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.