Barclays reports double-digit returns across all divisions in 2025

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has announced its 2025 Results Announcement.

Performance Highlights

Barclays achieved all financial guidance in 2025 including a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 11.3%. Barclays is on track to deliver 2026 targets and is announcing new targets to 2028, including RoTE of greater than 14% in 2028 and capital distributions of greater than £15bn between 2026 and 2028

C. S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive, commented

“Barclays achieved all financial guidance in 2025. RoTE was 11.3% as all divisions delivered double-digit RoTE. We distributed £3.7bn to our shareholders, including the £1.0bn share buyback announced today, up from £3.0bn in 2024. We ended the year with a robust common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.3% (14.0% rebased for buyback). We grew profit before tax by 13%, earnings per share (EPS) by 22% and tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share by 15% to 409p, a tenth consecutive quarter of growth.

Our progress in the past two years provides a strong foundation to deliver more for our customers, clients and shareholders. As we outline in our plan for the next three years, we will invest further to improve customers’ experience and deepen relationships, while harnessing new technology, including AI, to improve efficiency and build segment-leading businesses and drive further growth. Our aim is to secure sustainably higher returns through to 2028 and beyond, delivering Group RoTE of greater than 14% in 2028 and greater than £15bn of capital distributions to shareholders between 2026 and 2028.”