Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$207.00’, now 30.2% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation with ticker code (RRX) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $190.00 calculating the average target share price we see $207.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $158.97 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $167.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to $160.13. The company has a market cap of 10.34B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $156.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,468,612,326 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.58, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.