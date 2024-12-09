Regal Rexnord Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 20.9% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation with ticker code (RRX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $190.00 calculating the mean target price we have $204.33. Now with the previous closing price of $169.01 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is $171.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $161.27. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.29B. The stock price is currently at: $170.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,647,908,128 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 54.11, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.