Reckitt Benckiser reports 4.2% core revenue growth and upgraded 2025 outlook

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has announced its Half Year Results statement for the six months ended 30 June 2025.
Dividend
The Board of Directors recommends an interim 2025 dividend of 84.4 pence (2024 H1: 80.4 pence). The ex-dividend date will be 7 August 2025 and the dividend will be paid on 18 September 2025 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 8 August 2025.
Buyback
Announcing next share buyback programme to commence imminently, with £1.0 billion of shares to be repurchased over the next twelve months.
Board change
Mehmood Khan, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Compliance Committee has notified the Board that he is stepping down after 7 years’ service with effect from 24 July 2025.
Sir Jeremy Darroch, Reckitt Benckiser Chair of the Board commented: “We are grateful to Mehmood for his contributions and commitment to the Board and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours”.
Presentation and Q&A for investors and analysts
An investor presentation with Q&A will be held at The London Stock Exchange at 09:30 BST on Thursday 24 July 2025. To attend in person, please email [email protected].
A webcast will be available at https://www.reckitt.com/investors/results-and-presentations/
Alternatively, for those who wish to dial in, please use the following numbers:
United Kingdom: 020 3481 4247
United States: (646) 307-1963
Other locations: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 71608
Analysts and investors wanting to participate in the Q&A can do so via the webcast or on the conference call using the instructions above.
An archived webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available later on the day of the results and can be accessed at www.reckitt.com/investors/results-presentations/