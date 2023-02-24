RECI high dividend perfect fit for property ISA investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) announced on Thursday 23rd February that it has declared a third interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 6,879,974.34) for the year ending 31 March 2023. The dividend is to be paid on 24 March 2023 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 March 2023. The ex-dividend date is 2 March 2023.

Bob Cowdell, Chairman of RECI noted: “The declaration of this latest 3p quarterly dividend confirms the intention of the Company to continue to pay a stable quarterly dividend with the potential for additional payments if investment returns permit. As a publicly listed company, shares in RECI have the added flexibility of being able to be held in a traditional stocks and shares ISA; allowing investors to utilise their current or their 2023/4 tax year ISA allowance and protect their investment from capital gains or income tax on profits and dividends.”

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a regular dividend-paying, closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.