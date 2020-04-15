Rainbow Rare Earths production steadily growing since December

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW), the Rare Earth Element mining company, has today announced that it has exported a further 100 tonnes of concentrate, following on from the 75 tonnes sold in February 2020.

Production at the Gakara mine has been steadily growing since December, and further increases are expected as a result of the commissioning of the fleet of five new trucks this month, as well as the advent of drier weather.

Rainbow Rare Earths state that the impact of Covid-19 in Burundi has been limited to the closure of a number of borders, including the airport of Bujumbura. However, the import and export of goods continues to be permitted via the land border with Tanzania, which has meant that the operations at the mine have been able to continue largely as normal.

