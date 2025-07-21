Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: A Look at Its 10% Upside Potential and Solid Dividend Yield

For individual investors searching for a steady player in the healthcare sector, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) presents a compelling case. With a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, Quest Diagnostics stands as a formidable entity in the Diagnostics & Research industry, offering a range of diagnostic information services. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company has built a diversified portfolio under various brands, including Quest Diagnostics, AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, and ExamOne.

Quest Diagnostics’ current stock price sits at $166.91, marginally down by 0.01% from its previous close. However, the average target price set by analysts is $183.92, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 10.19%. This could be an attractive proposition for investors seeking growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The company has demonstrated robust revenue growth at 12.10%, a testament to its strong operational performance and market demand for its diagnostic services. Despite the absence of available net income data, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of 7.91 and a return on equity (ROE) of 13.95% reflect the company’s ability to generate profits and deliver value to its shareholders.

Valuation metrics indicate a forward P/E ratio of 15.86, which could be considered reasonable within the healthcare industry, especially given the company’s solid financials and market position. The absence of a trailing P/E, PEG ratio, and other valuation figures suggests a need for investors to delve deeper into the company’s financial statements to fully understand its valuation dynamics.

Quest Diagnostics also offers a dividend yield of 1.78%, with a payout ratio of 48.04%. This suggests a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient capital for reinvestment. For income-focused investors, this dividend yield, coupled with the company’s growth prospects, could enhance the attractiveness of including DGX in their portfolio.

Analyst ratings for Quest Diagnostics are mixed, with 9 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. This reflects a cautious optimism about the company’s future prospects. The 52-week price range of $140.96 to $182.07 indicates the stock’s relative stability, with the current price hovering closer to the upper end of the range.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average stands at $174.93, while the 200-day moving average is at $164.82, suggesting a minor downward trend in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.85 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, presenting a neutral outlook for technical traders.

In summary, Quest Diagnostics offers a blend of growth potential and dividend income, making it a viable option for investors looking to diversify their holdings in the healthcare sector. The company’s robust revenue growth, solid EPS, and promising upside potential underscore its capability to deliver shareholder value. However, investors should remain vigilant of market conditions and conduct their due diligence, considering both the analyst ratings and technical indicators before making investment decisions.