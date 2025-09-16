Follow us on:

Quadrise Welcomes New CEO Peter Borup to Steer Next Phase of Growth – Shore Capital

Quadrise plc
Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) has announced the appointment of Peter Borup as its new Chief Executive Officer, set to take the reins on 1 October 2025. This move signals a significant milestone for the company as it progresses with the commercialisation of its innovative fuel technology.

Peter Borup brings over three decades of leadership experience in the global shipping industry, having held senior roles at renowned companies including A.P. Moller-Maersk, D/S Norden, Lauritzen Bulkers and NORVIC Shipping International. His career has taken him to major shipping hubs such as Copenhagen, Singapore, Dubai, Seoul and Beijing, where he has spearheaded strategy, operations, and investment decisions.

Shore Capital, which acts as broker to Quadrise and categorises the company as a House Stock, views this appointment as a major strategic step. In the firm’s latest update, Research Analyst Tom Fraine CFA commented positively on the announcement: “We are very pleased to see the appointment of Peter and believe his broad expertise and relationships across the shipping industry could prove to be invaluable to Quadrise as the company enters a pivotal stage in its journey of commercialising its unique technology. His knowledge and experience in working on decarbonisation make him an outstanding fit for the role.”

Borup’s track record in sustainable maritime strategies aligns well with Quadrise’s mission to revolutionise the energy and shipping sectors through cleaner-burning alternative fuels. He has previously served on the boards of forward-thinking initiatives like AI start-up Shipster.ai and participated in investment committees for Rainmaking, Motion Ventures and The Shipping Collective.

His academic background is equally impressive, including an MBA from IMD Business School and advanced management programmes at Wharton and Copenhagen Business School. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Georgetown University, earning a Master’s degree in Asia Studies.

In his own words, Peter Borup expressed enthusiasm about the road ahead, stating, “the Company’s technology is becoming increasingly important as the shipping industry looks to decarbonise and move towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

In Summary

Quadrise’s decision to appoint a seasoned executive like Peter Borup comes at a transformative time for the company. As the global maritime industry accelerates its shift towards sustainable operations, Borup’s experience and insight are expected to enhance Quadrise’s position at the forefront of green shipping technologies.

This appointment reflects confidence in the firm’s direction and underlines its commitment to leadership that aligns with the challenges and opportunities of a decarbonising world.

