Unilever Plc appoints Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer

Unilever Plc (LON:ULVR) has announced the appointment of Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer after a thorough internal and external search process. Srinivas’s appointment as CFO, and to the Board and Unilever Leadership Executive. is effective immediately.

In February 2025, Unilever PLC announced that Srinivas, who was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Group Controller at the time, would become acting CFO and that a full search would be initiated to appoint a permanent CFO.

Following that process, the Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO.

Fernando Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team. He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. His leadership and constructive challenge will be very valuable in driving consistent volume growth, margin expansion, and advancing our growth story. I’m confident that, together with the team, we can build a scalable marketing and sales engine that delivers executional excellence across all channels.“

Srinivas is currently Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of Coats Group plc. There are no further details required to be disclosed by UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

Details regarding Srinivas’s remuneration arrangements are set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R.

CFO Remuneration

Srinivas will receive annual fixed pay of EUR1.175m, be eligible to receive annual bonus and Performance Share Plan awards, and localisation support, all in line with Unilever’s existing remuneration policy. Further information will be provided in the Unilever Directors’ Remuneration Report 2025.