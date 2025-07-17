Beyond conventional fuel

A subtle transformation is unfolding beneath the surface of heavy oil refining, one that promises to reshape the economics and environmental footprint of bunkering and power generation.

From the refinery floor to the engine room, Quadrise has engineered a process that dissolves the longstanding barriers between water and viscous residues, weaving them together into a stable, easy-to-handle fuel. By reimagining how refinery by-products interface with water and specialist additives, the company has unlocked a pathway to deliver a synthetic fuel oil and biofuel blend that sidesteps conventional heating, handling and emissions challenges.

Drawing on refinery streams that once demanded dilution with premium distillates, Quadrise cools heavy residues to below 200 °C, reducing their viscosity to a pumpable state. Precisely measured quantities of water are then combined with the residue, alongside bespoke chemical stabilisers designed to secure droplet integrity over extended storage and transport. This water-oil-chemical slurry is forced through a patented colloid mill, refining the oil phase into droplets just five to ten microns in diameter, an order of magnitude smaller than typical heavy fuel oil sprays. The result is a true oil-in-water emulsion, presenting as a low-viscosity liquid at ambient temperatures and obviating the need for heated tanks or heated pipelines.

Within that superfine dispersion lies the key to more complete combustion. Marine engine tests have shown that the increased surface area of the fuel droplets allows combustion chambers to convert almost all of the fuel’s energy content, while the inherent water component moderates flame temperature. The dual effect delivers up to a 45 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and roughly 9 percent less carbon dioxide output in conventional diesel engines. An analogue process tailored to incorporate glycerine and other bio-intermediates yields a bioMSAR blend, offering more than a 20 percent reduction in emissions compared to traditional heavy fuel oil.

For industrial and maritime operators, the economics follow closely behind the environmental benefits. By substituting water and stabilising agents for costly middle-distillate cutter stocks, refiners can upgrade lower-value residues into a synthetic fuel that commands a premium over undiluted heavy fuel oil. Transport and storage costs fall as the fuel remains fluid at room temperature, while the reduced emissions profile eases compliance with increasingly stringent regulations on sulphur and greenhouse-gas output.

Quadrise licences its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technology through a combination of equipment supply, formulation services and ongoing blend-master support. Customers receive tailored additive packages and access to proprietary emulsion modules, alongside expert guidance to maintain optimal droplet size and stability as feedstock properties or fuel specifications evolve. The result is a service that resembles the curated craftsmanship of a distillery’s master blender, albeit one where the focus is on molecular-scale droplets rather than whisky profiles.

With recent collaborative trials advancing toward full-scale adoption by major shipping lines and utilities, the company stands at a pivotal juncture. Commercial-scale marine evaluations with global shipowners are nearing completion, while power producers in regions with constrained refinery capacity are exploring the technology as a route to cost-effective, lower-carbon generation. Each project advances the case study library that underpins Quadrise’s ability to tune formulations for diverse feedstocks, reinforcing the network of refinery and off-take partners across multiple geographies.

