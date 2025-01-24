Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quadrise raises £4.50 million through Placing and Subscription

Quadrise Plc

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the supplier of innovative energy solutions for a cleaner planet, has announced the successful results of the Placing and Subscription announced on 23 January 2025.

The Company has conditionally raised £4.50 million pursuant to the upsized and oversubscribed Placing of 150,000,000 Placing Shares and £0.03 million through a direct subscription by certain Directors of the Company for 1,000,000 Subscription Shares, in each case at the Issue Price of 3 pence per new Ordinary Share.

The gross proceeds of the Placing and Subscription are expected to be supplemented by additional gross proceeds of up to £1 million to be raised pursuant to the Retail Offer at the Issue Price, although the amount to be raised pursuant to the Retail Offer may be appropriately increased with additional demand.

The Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will be issued and allotted under the Company’s existing authorities obtained at the Company’s last annual general meeting held on 22 November 2024.

A separate announcement will be made shortly by the Company in relation to the Retail Offer and with its terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the Retail Offer is not part of the Placing and the Subscription.

Director/PDMR Placing and Subscription participation

The following Directors and PDMRs of Quadrise have participated in the Placing and Subscription as follows:

Director/PDMRNumber of Existing Ordinary SharesNumber of Placing Shares subscribed forNumber of Subscription  Shares subscribed forNumber of Ordinary Shares held on First Admission
Andy Morrison4,100,000500,0004,600,000
Jason Miles5,594,236500,0006,094,236
Laurie Mutch912,789166,6671,079,456
Vicky Boiten-Lee800,000833,3331,633,333
Phil Hill200,464116,666317,130

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as modified by or under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 or other domestic law, provide further detail.

Admission and dealings

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. A separate application will be made for the Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM following the closing of the Retail Offer.

First Admission is expected to take place on or around 8.00 a.m. on 31 January 2025 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Bookrunners, Cavendish and the Company being no later than 8.00 a.m. GMT on 28 February 2025). 

The Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will be in registered form and will be capable of being held in either certificated or uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST). Accordingly, following First Admission, settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares may take place within the CREST system.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise to raise £1 million via Retail Offer

Quadrise Plc announces a retail offer via BookBuild to raise up to £1 million through new shares, enhancing product development and business growth.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise and Valkor agree an addendum to the 2023 SLS Agreement

Quadrise Plc announces an agreement addendum with Valkor Technologies to launch its first licensed project in Utah, supporting sustainable oil production.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.
Energy Shares

Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Explore top UK energy shares for 2025, featuring promising growth strategies and investment cases. Discover insights on leading companies like SAE Renewables and Drax Group.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Quadrise Plc joins SEASTARS consortium to drive marine decarbonization, targeting at least 30% emissions reduction with innovative energy solutions.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Expands with Promising Partnership in Panama – Insights from Shore Capital

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) advances its thermal power prospects with a key agreement with Sparkle Power in Panama, showcasing innovative fuel solutions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.