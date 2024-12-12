Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quadrise publishes its 2024 Sustainability Report

Quadrise plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the supplier of innovative energy solutions for a cleaner planet, has announced the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report:

Quadrise-Sustainability-Report-2024Download

The report is the Company’s most comprehensive to date and provides in depth coverage of:

·    the environmental and economic benefits of the Company’s technology and how these align with increasing regulatory pressures for the marine sector.

·      the forthcoming MSC/Cargill vessel trials and the overall scope of the marine opportunity for Quadrise.

·     the Company’s significant progress towards its net-zero ambitions, including a deeper dive into its comprehensive   net-zero fuel research and development programme.

The report also covers the Company’s alignment to the UN’s Sustainability Goals and the measures in place to ensure its ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values.

Commenting on the report, Andy Morrison, Chair of Quadrise, said:

“Our latest sustainability report provides a comprehensive overview of Quadrise, our place in the market and the meaningful impact we plan to make as our projects and R&D programme continue to progress at pace.

We are on the verge of a transformative year for the Company. The forthcoming MSC trials are due to demonstrate the considerable environmental advantages of our technology, whilst we expect to take further significant steps towards our goal of delivering a fully net zero fuel to market by 2030.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise achieves positive engine testing results for bioMSAR™ biofuels

Quadrise Plc achieves positive results with new 100% biofuel bioMSAR™ prototypes, advancing sustainable fuel solutions for marine and industrial sectors.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Moves Ahead with Landmark MSC Leandra Trial

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) partners with MSC and Cargill for a groundbreaking marine fuel trial, aiming to secure a vital LONO from Wartsila.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs project agreement with MSC and Cargill for vessel trials

Quadrise Plc partners with MSC Shipmanagement and Cargill for vessel trials on bioMSAR™, aiming to advance cleaner maritime fuel technologies.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise and Auramarine collaborate to advance cleaner marine fuels

Quadrise Plc partners with Auramarine Oy to enhance marine fuel solutions, aiming to boost efficiency and decarbonize the marine industry.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise key projects ready to progress towards commercialisation

Quadrise Plc's 2024 initiatives mark significant progress toward cleaner energy solutions, with key projects advancing despite initial hurdles.
Opportunities in Natural Resource Stocks

6 Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy Now Delivering Substantial Progress

Explore the natural resources sector with insights on six innovative stocks—Pulsar Helium, SAE Renewables, Firering Strategic Minerals, Dekel Agri-Vision, Challenger Energy Group, and Quadrise Plc—each making strategic strides amid rising oil prices.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.