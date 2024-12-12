Quadrise publishes its 2024 Sustainability Report

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the supplier of innovative energy solutions for a cleaner planet, has announced the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report:

The report is the Company’s most comprehensive to date and provides in depth coverage of:

· the environmental and economic benefits of the Company’s technology and how these align with increasing regulatory pressures for the marine sector.

· the forthcoming MSC/Cargill vessel trials and the overall scope of the marine opportunity for Quadrise.

· the Company’s significant progress towards its net-zero ambitions, including a deeper dive into its comprehensive net-zero fuel research and development programme.

The report also covers the Company’s alignment to the UN’s Sustainability Goals and the measures in place to ensure its ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values.

Commenting on the report, Andy Morrison, Chair of Quadrise, said: “Our latest sustainability report provides a comprehensive overview of Quadrise, our place in the market and the meaningful impact we plan to make as our projects and R&D programme continue to progress at pace. We are on the verge of a transformative year for the Company. The forthcoming MSC trials are due to demonstrate the considerable environmental advantages of our technology, whilst we expect to take further significant steps towards our goal of delivering a fully net zero fuel to market by 2030.”