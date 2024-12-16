Quadrise partners with Sparkle Power for emission-reducing fuel trial in Panama

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the transition technology provider for a cleaner planet, has announced the signature of a Material Transfer and Trial Agreement with Sparkle Power SA (Sparkle), a thermal power producer in Colón, Panama that uses fuel oil today.

Under the Agreement, Quadrise will supply and install trial equipment at Sparkle’s 50MW El Giral power plant, including a 5 tonne per hour Multifuel Manufacturing Unit. MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuel will then be produced for a week-long diesel engine trial on site, to supply power to the Panama electricity grid.

The trial will be performed on a MAN 4-stroke diesel engine, a first for Quadrise on this engine type, broadening the Company’s application experience for the decarbonisation of energy intensive sectors.

Summary of Agreement

The purpose of the Agreement is to carry out a proof-of-concept programme and an emissions test on a 4-stroke engine. Following this, the Parties will evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of the commercial application of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ at the site.

To this end, Sparkle and Quadrise intend to work together, via a joint project team, to develop a detailed and phased MSAR® and bioMSAR™ roadmap to confirm the commercial use of Quadrise fuels instead of fuel oil to reduce costs and emissions.

The Project will be based on a MAN 4S 18V 32/40 Engine at Sparkle’s El Giral power plant in Colón, Panama and will proceed on the basis of three sequential parts:

· Part one – the proof-of-concept test,

· Part two – the emissions test,

· Part three – a report studying the technical and economic feasibility of commercial rollout.

The Agreement is for a term of six months and shall expire after the term or after all obligations of the Parties have been performed. If Sparkle decides not to proceed with commercial supply, Quadrise will remove the trial equipment from site at the Company’s cost.

Further announcements will be made, as appropriate, in due course.

Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Sparkle Power in Panama. We expect the tests to demonstrate an economic case for switching the site to our emulsion fuel solutions that can lower costs, emissions and greenhouse gases. This is also a great opportunity to gain experience with a MAN Energy 4-stroke diesel engine. After a successful trial, we look forward to agreeing future commercial supply terms with Sparkle, and a regional supplier, with a view to establishing a facility in Panama – which is a key location for fuel oil sales and marine bunkering activities in Central America.“

Jose Castillo, General Manager of Sparkle, commented: “We are excited to be working with Quadrise on this new project for Panama. Sparkle Power is committed to becoming more fuel efficient and conserving the environment by reducing emissions. This is implemented in Sparkle’s corporate policy through the use of more environmentally friendly fuels and especially biofuels, all in accordance with government policies that are being implemented for environmental conservation in Panama. We hope that the MSAR® and bioMSAR™ will achieve the expected results to continue towards a commercial implementation in the country.”