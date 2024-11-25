Follow us on:

Quadrise and Auramarine collaborate to advance cleaner marine fuels

Quadrise plc
Quadrise Plc (LON QED), the supplier of innovative cleaner energy solutions, has announced the signature of a Collaboration Agreement with Auramarine Oy, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine and other industries.

The purpose of this Agreement is to leverage the respective resources of Quadrise and Auramarine in emulsion fuels, biofuels and fuel systems to seek to offer innovative solutions that help to improve operational efficiencies and decarbonise energy-intensive applications, with a focus on the marine sector.

Under the Agreement, Quadrise and Auramarine will work together, combining their expertise and networks, to jointly develop and promote new sales opportunities that offer a comprehensive value proposition to the shipping industry to comply with new environmental regulations.

Quadrise will provide their expertise in MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels, and Auramarine will provide their expertise in designing and installing fuel supply systems (including Quadrise blend-on-board technology) for the conversion of marine vessels to Quadrise fuels. In consideration for the gross sales generated or finance raised under this Agreement, each party shall pay to the other a commission.

Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, commented:

“We are delighted to sign this collaboration agreement with Auramarine, who have extensive experience and an enviable track record in the design, supply and servicing of fuel systems for conventional and future fuels. This collaboration is in line with our strategy of working with new channel partners to decarbonise shipping, adding the necessary expertise, network and resources of Auramarine in marine fuel systems to accelerate the implementation of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuel conversions globally.”

John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, commented:

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration agreement with Quadrise, who are driving a positive shift in the marine sector with their proven emulsion technology to improve efficiency, lower emissions and supply new sustainable fuels. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will drive innovation and create significant value to our customers and stakeholders.”

