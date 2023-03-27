PVH Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

PVH Corp. with ticker code (PVH) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 51 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $84.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $73.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is $81.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to $65.92. The market capitalization for the company is $4,611m. Find out more information at: https://www.pvh.com

The potential market cap would be $5,275m based on the market consensus.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. It markets its products to approximately 40 countries. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.2% with the ex dividend date set at 7-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.53, revenue per share of 133.26 and a 3.89% return on assets.