Pure Storage, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$64.86’, now 18.8% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PSTG) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $45.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $64.86. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.60 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and the 200 day MA is $54.94. The company has a market cap of 17.33B. The stock price is currently at: $52.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $20,587,183,159 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 123, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.