Pure Storage, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$71.52’, now 44.7% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. with ticker code (PSTG) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $50.00 and has a mean share price target at $71.52. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.43 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 44.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $65.24 while the 200 day moving average is $59.12. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 16.35B. The current share price for the company is: $50.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,654,277,820 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 156.59, revenue per share of $9.73 and a 1.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.