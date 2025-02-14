Pure Storage, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PSTG) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $47.00 calculating the average target price we see $72.12. Now with the previous closing price of $67.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and the 200 day moving average is $58.62. The market cap for the company is 22.03B. The current share price for the company is: $67.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,630,491,495 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 173.18, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.