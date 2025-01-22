Pure Storage, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.8% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PSTG) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $47.00 calculating the mean target price we have $72.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at $66.30 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is $59.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to $57.23. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 22.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,870,501,263 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 179.69, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.