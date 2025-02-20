Pure Storage, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$72.12’, now 4.7% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. with ticker code (PSTG) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $47.00 with the average share target price sitting at $72.12. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $68.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.88. The market cap for the company is 22.15B. Currently the stock stands at: $67.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,180,752,499 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 174.08, revenue per share of $9.51 and a 2.31% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.