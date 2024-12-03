Pure Storage, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.4% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. with ticker code (PSTG) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $45.00 calculating the average target price we see $64.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $52.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The 50 day MA is $52.06 and the 200 day MA is $55.04. The market capitalization for the company is 17.38B. The stock price is currently at: $53.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,272,846,488 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 123.35, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.