Pure Storage, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.8% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. with ticker code (PSTG) now have 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $47.00 calculating the mean target price we have $71.20. Now with the previous closing price of $62.56 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 13.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $52.97 and the 200 day moving average is $55.46. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 21.27B. Currently the stock stands at: $64.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,210,532,806 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 166.46, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.