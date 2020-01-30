Pressure Technologies plc significant improvement in trading performance

Pressure Technologies (LON: PRES) has announced that the Annual Report for the year ended 28 September 2019 and the accompanying notice of annual general meeting are now available to download from the Group’s website under ‘Investors; Reports, Documents and Presentations’ and will tomorrow be posted to shareholders who have elected to have a hard copy.

Chris Walters, Pressure Technologies Chief Executive commented, “I am pleased with the significant improvement in trading performance this year. We have made important management and operational changes within the business over the course of the year. I am also pleased with the way our teams have responded during this transitional period and encouraged by the progress we have made with organisational development and culture that is key to delivering sustainable growth.”

The Group’s AGM will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at 16:15pm at the offices of N+1 Singer, 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX.