Pressure Technologies plc adds new Non-Executive Director to the board

Pressure Technologies (LON: PRES), the specialist engineering group, has announced that Tim Cooper today joins the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

Tim has significant experience at senior levels of international businesses in the industrial sector having spent the last 10 years at Victrex plc, a leading supplier of high performance polymer solutions, as managing director of the company’s Industrial Division. Tim recently stepped down from the Victrex Board after serving seven years as an Executive Director, having announced his intention to retire in June 2020. Prior to joining Victrex in 2010, he held senior leadership positions at Umeco Plc, Tellermate Plc and Avery Berkel Ltd developing his earlier international career with GEC, British Petroleum Plc and Land Rover.

In November 2018, Tim was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Renold plc and recently became chair of the company’s remuneration committee.

Sir Roy Gardner commented: “I am delighted to welcome Tim to the Group. His experience of growing customer focused, quality driven manufacturing businesses will ensure that he adds real value to the Board.”

With its head office in Sheffield, the Pressure Technologies Group was founded on its leading market position as a designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets.