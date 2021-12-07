Premier Miton Group report Assets under Management up 31% to £13.9 billion

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI), the AIM quoted fund management group, today announced its final results for the year ended 3oth September 2021.

Highlights

· £13.9 billion closing Assets under Management 4 (‘AuM’) (2020: £10.6 billion) – up 31%

· £14.0 billion closing AuM as at 31 October 2021 (unaudited)

· Net inflows of £830 million for the year (2020: £619 million outflow)

· Strong investment performance with 83% of funds in the first or second quartile of their respective sectors since launch or fund manager tenure (2020: 65%)

· Adjusted profit before tax 1,4 of £28.6 million (2020: £22.4 million) – up 28%

· Adjusted earnings per share 2,4 of 16.46 pence (2020: 12.46 pence) – up 32%

· Profit before tax 3 of £17.5 million (2020: £9.6 million) – up 82%

· Cash balances were £47.7 million at 30 September 2021 (2020: £36.0 million) – up 32%

· Final proposed dividend of 6.3 pence per share (2020: 4.5 pence per share) – up 40%

· Total proposed dividend for the year of 10.0 pence per share (2020: 7.0 pence per share) – up 43%

· Three investment teams hired and three new funds launched in the year

Notes

(1) Adjusted profit before tax is calculated before the deduction of taxation, amortisation, share-based payments, merger related costs and exceptional costs. Reconciliation included within the Financial Review section.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated before the deduction of amortisation, share-based payments, merger related costs and exceptional costs.

(3) Merger related costs totalled £1.4 million during the year (2020: £4.5 million).

(4) These are Alternative Performance Measures (‘APMs’).