Premier Miton Group AuM grows by 31% to £13.9 billion

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) has provided an update on its unaudited statement of Assets under Management for the fourth quarter of its financial year.

· £13.9 billion closing AuM at 30 September 2021 (30 September 2020: £10.6 billion)

· £830 million of net inflows for the year (Year to 30 September 2020: £619 million net outflows)

· £120 million of net inflows for the Quarter

· 501 products managed by 17 investment teams at the Period end

Mike O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Group delivered another quarter of positive net inflows bringing the total for the 2021 financial year to £830 million. The net inflows, combined with strong investment performance, have driven the growth in the Group’s AuM to reach £13.9 billion at the Period end, representing an increase of 31% for the financial year. The Group’s AuM is well diversified across 17 investment teams and a broad range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and absolute return investment strategies. Our investment teams are delivering consistent investment performance with a good balance between our established and our newer fund managers who are together well positioned to drive our ambitious organic growth plans. As a business, our primary aim is to actively and responsibly manage our clients’ investments for a better financial future. We are proud of the fact that, where measuring investment performance against the relevant peer group is appropriate, 80%2 of our open-ended funds are in their first or second quartiles (with 66%2 in the first quartile) for investment performance since manager inception. During the Quarter, we added to our range of income funds with the launch of the Premier Miton European Equity Income Fund. This new fund brings further choice for our clients who are seeking diversified equity income strategies at a time of low interest rates and low bond yields. We also completed the merger of the Premier Global Infrastructure Income Fund and the Premier Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund, creating a single, larger fund that helps to reduce investor costs and brings scale potential for this strategy. During the last year we are pleased to report that the quality of our investment performance has continued to be recognised by our peers and by the industry. We were honoured to receive the coveted Specialist Group of the Year Award and two further fund awards at the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021. It was also pleasing to see our investment trusts being recognised through our nominations for Group of the Year and four individual trust awards at the Investment Week Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021. I believe our core qualities of high performing, genuinely active investment teams, relevant and diversified investment products, robust balance sheet and proven distribution capabilities mean we are well positioned for the coming financial year.”



Assets under Management:

OpeningAuM1 Oct 2020£m Quarter 1 net flows£m Quarter 2 net flows£m Quarter 3 net flows£m Quarter 4 net flows£m 12 month net flows3£m Market / investment performance£m ClosingAuM30 Sept20213£m Equity funds 5,404 196 425 405 146 1,172 1,647 8,223 Multi-asset funds 4,119 (384) (243) (80) (103) (810) 610 3,919 Fixed income funds 486 31 (11) (7) 73 86 22 594 Investment trusts 599 (17) (1) 2 (1) (17) 202 784 Segregated mandates – 340 23 31 5 399 12 411 Total 10,608 166 193 351 120 830 2,493 13,931

1 Comprising of 43 open-ended funds, five investment trusts and two external segregated mandates

2 The quartile performance rankings are based on Investment Association sector classifications where applicable, this covers 35 open-ended funds. Data is sourced from FE Analytics using the main representative post-RDR share class, based on a total return, UK Sterling basis. All data is as at 30 September 2021 and the performance period relates to when the fund launched or the assumed tenure of the fund manager(s)

3 AuM and net flows are presented after the removal of AuM invested in other funds managed by the Group, at the Period end these totalled £191 million

Notice of results

Premier Miton will issue its results for the financial year ending 30 September 2021 on 7 December 2021.