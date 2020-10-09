Premier Miton broadens product offering with two fund launches as AuM increases to £10.6 billion

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) has provided an update on its unaudited statement of Assets under Management for the fourth quarter of its financial year.

· Closing AuM of £10.6 billion at 30 September 2020 (30 June 2020: £10.3 billion).

Fund manager appointments and new products

Two fixed income funds launched on 14 September 2020:

· The Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond Fund that sits in the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector. AuM at the Period end was £55 million.

· The Premier Miton Financials Capital Securities Fund that sits in the IA Specialist sector. AuM at the Period end was £64 million.

Global Smaller Companies fund

· Alan Rowsell joined the Group on 1 October 2020 from Aberdeen Standard Investments where he was manager of the £1.2 billion1 Global Smaller Companies fund since 2012.

· A new Premier Miton Global Smaller Companies fund launch is planned for Q1 2021.

Mike O’Shea, Premier Miton Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Group saw a return to net positive flows in August and September reflecting a combination of continued inflows across a number of the single strategy funds along with early traction for the new fixed income team. “The Group has made a series of key appointments in the financial year that will allow it to offer new products to investors in Global Sustainable Equity, Global Small Cap and Fixed Income. At the same time, it is encouraging to see strong performance across a wide range of our existing single strategy equity and fixed income funds, which now represent the majority of our total AuM. We have considerably strengthened our distribution capabilities over recent months and, as a result, we approach the coming financial year with optimism that we can continue to build flows in this important area for the business. “The Group’s AuM saw growth of 4% from the position at 30 June 2020 to end the quarter at £10.6 billion.”

Assets under Management

OpeningAuM1 Oct 2019£m Merger2£m 9 month net flows3£m Quarter 4 net flows3£m 12 month net flows3£m Market / investment performance3£m ClosingAuM30 Sept 20203£m Equity funds 1,312 3,406 211 202 413 273 5,404 Multi-asset funds 4,423 795 (512) (309) (821) (278) 4,119 Fixed income funds 576 – (200) 119 (81) (9) 486 Investment trusts 150 500 (18) (16) (34) (17) 599 Segregated mandates 95 – (96) – (96) 1 – Total 6,556 4,701 (615) (4) (619) (30) 10,608

1 Fund sizes as at 31 May 2020. Source: Provider’s own factsheet

2 Merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc on 14 November 2019

3 Includes the former Miton Group plc fund range with effect from close of business on 14 November 2019

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn