Premier Miton AuM increases to £13.6 billion with third successive quarter of positive net fund flow

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) today provided an update on its unaudited statement of Assets under Management (‘AuM’) for the third quarter of its current financial year.

· Closing AuM of £13.6 billion at 30 June 2021 (31 March 2021: £12.6 billion)

· Net inflows of £351 million during the Quarter

· Financial year to date net inflows of £710 million (9 months to 30 June 2020: £615 million net outflow)