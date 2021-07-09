Premier Miton AuM increases to £13.6 billion with third successive quarter of positive net fund flow

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) today provided an update on its unaudited statement of Assets under Management (‘AuM’) for the third quarter of its current financial year.
· Closing AuM of £13.6 billion at 30 June 2021 (31 March 2021: £12.6 billion)
· Net inflows of £351 million during the Quarter
· Financial year to date net inflows of £710 million (9 months to 30 June 2020: £615 million net outflow)
Mike O’Shea, Premier Miton Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“It is pleasing to report a third successive quarter of positive net fund flow. The Group’s AuM reached an all-time high ending the Period at £13.6 billion representing an increase of 28% from the position at 30 September 2020.
Since the beginning of the financial year, we have seen strong flows into our European and US equity funds. This has continued during the Quarter. In addition, we continue to see good flows into our top performing UK equity fund range. Our UK Multi Cap Income, UK Value Opportunities, UK Growth and UK Ethical funds all saw net inflows during the Period. I am also pleased to report that it was a good Quarter for our Diversified multi-asset fund range and for the fixed income bond funds.
During the Quarter, we completed the successful launch of the Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders Fund. The fund is managed by the highly-regarded investment team of Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown and has attracted good investor interest since launch with AuM at the Period end of £60 million.
Finally, we will be adding to our suite of income funds with the planned launch of a new European equity income fund in September 2021. Will James, who joined the Group on 1 June 2021 from Aberdeen Standard Investments, will manage the new fund. We continue to believe that income will be a key demand pool over the years ahead and this new fund will further increase the choice that we are able to offer investors in this important area of the market.
The Group now has a well-diversified portfolio of actively managed and strong performing funds capable of delivering attractive returns for investors. We have a strong business platform capable of managing significantly higher levels of AuM. As a result, I believe that the Group remains well placed for this financial year and the years ahead.”