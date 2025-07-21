Follow us on:

Tides could power the next wave of energy

SAE Renewables

An overlooked force edges closer to centre stage, poised to reshape the balance between baseload stability and clean power. Beneath the surface of coastal waters, a predictable, pulsing resource awaits those who look beyond solar and wind. Momentum is building around the notion that the rhythmic ebb and flow of the sea could underwrite a new dimension of renewable generation, drawing interest from developers and investors alike prepared to navigate shifting regulations and pioneering technology.

From rugged Atlantic shores to sheltered estuaries, early pilot schemes have demonstrated the technical feasibility of submarine turbines harnessing tidal currents with minimal environmental impact. What once seemed an engineering curiosity has grown into a field attracting serious capital as streamlined permitting and targeted research grants reduce the barriers that long deterred large-scale deployment. Decision-makers have begun to recognise that, unlike sunlight or breezes, ocean tides arrive on a fixed schedule, offering grids a dependable complement to intermittent sources. This inherent regularity has sparked discussions about pairing tidal installations with hydrogen production or battery storage, yielding hybrid projects that bolster reliability while smoothing revenue streams.

Behind the scenes, policymakers are responding to persistent calls for clarity. Regulatory bodies traditionally tasked with overseeing waterways and marine wildlife have introduced more coordinated review processes, cutting months off approval timelines and reducing overlapping requirements. The result is a more navigable pathway for developers who can now present unified environmental impact assessments and engage stakeholders in parallel, rather than sequential, consultations. Simultaneously, research agencies have funded demonstration arrays in both sheltered bays and open waters, validating novel mooring techniques and turbine designs optimised for varying current speeds. Such initiatives have attracted attention from strategic investors seeking exposure to long-term energy infrastructure poised to outperform as climate targets sharpen.

Technical refinements continue to emerge, with modular turbine units designed for efficient maintenance and scale-up potential. Some systems employ floatation buoys tethered to seabed turbines, allowing for straightforward retrieval in case of storm damage or seafloor shifts. Others draw inspiration from mature offshore industries, adapting corrosion-resistant materials and subsea cabling technologies proven in oil and gas to the renewable context. These advances have trimmed installation costs, bringing levelised cost projections within striking distance of offshore wind in regions with strong tidal regimes. In turn, project developers are negotiating power purchase agreements that blend fixed and indexed pricing, ensuring cash flows that appeal to long-horizon investors such as pension funds and infrastructure vehicles.

Climate imperatives and grid operators’ appetite for diverse supply further bolster the case. As solar capacity saturates sunny regions and wind farms expand across coastal landscapes, system planners are seeking dispatchable alternatives that can step in when weather-dependent assets wane. Tidal arrays promise near-clockwork output, peaking twice daily in a pattern that complements peak electricity demand in many markets. Forward-looking utilities are evaluating dispatch models that integrate tidal forecasts alongside meteorological data, offering end-users a more resilient supply mix. That resilience, investors note, translates into portfolio diversification benefits and mitigates the revenue volatility that has challenged some renewable ventures.

The convergence of technological maturation, regulatory momentum and grid integration strategies positions tidal energy at an inflection point. While capacity remains modest, project pipelines have expanded from a handful of sites to dozens of proposed arrays across Europe, North America and Asia. Each new scheme refines industry know-how, generating a feedback loop that attracts further capital and cements the notion that tidal power need not remain a niche pursuit. For investors comfortable with long gestation periods and maritime project complexity, the sector offers a rare combination of predictable returns, environmental credentials and first-mover advantage in underexploited marine real estate.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables plc

SAE Renewables advances battery projects and marks 10 years on AIM

SAE Renewables reported steady progress in 2024, securing full ownership of its 240MWh AW1 battery project and submitting plans for a 1,200MWh system in Scotland. Revenues reached £14.4m, with EBITDA at £7.9m.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables and Econergy to develop 250MW battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables and Econergy have joined forces to launch the AW2 250MW Battery Storage project at Uskmouth, enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures £8.5m loan for AW1 battery project

SAE Renewables has secured an £8.5m loan for the Afon Wysg 1 Battery Storage project, a key initiative in the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park's development.
SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

Significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK's largest battery energy storage sites
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables Limited secures a significant 15-year contract to deliver reliable electricity to the National Grid, enhancing its AW1 Battery Storage project.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables CEO sets out vision for Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) is redefining Uskmouth as a leading UK Battery Storage site, supporting the shift to Net Zero and bolstering energy security.

