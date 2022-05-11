Poolbeg to engage with key international stakeholders at congress

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, is participating in the European Melioidosis Congress (EMC) 2022, due to take place 16 May 2022 – 18 May 2022 in Graz, Austria, as it develops a Melioidosis vaccine candidate.

Poolbeg currently holds an option from University College Dublin to licence a late pre-clinical stage Melioidosis vaccine (POLB 003). There is currently no available vaccine on the market for Melioidosis, an infectious disease which is widespread in tropical and subtropical regions such as Northern Australia and Southeast Asia, with rising incidence around the world due to climate change. Caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, Melioidosis is intrinsically resistant to antibiotics and has global mortality rates up to 70%, depending on geography and bacterial load.

