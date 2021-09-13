Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma to present at investor conferences

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a capital light clinical model, today announced that members of its management team will be attending four upcoming investor events across September and October.

· Proactive Investors One2One Forum (virtual) on 16 Sep 2021. Registration Link: click here

· Small Company Champion Investor Presentation on 17 Sep 2021 at The Menphys Hub, Bassett Street South, Wigston, Leicester LE18 4PE. Registration Link: click here

· Shares Magazine Investor Webinar (virtual) on 5 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here

· London South East Webinar (virtual) on 19 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here

The above event details may be subject to change. Further information and any updates will be on the events section of the Poolbeg Pharma website.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma , said:

“Following continuing demand after an oversubscribed AIM listing in July and a share price above the IPO price, I am looking forward to sharing how our capital light model and a scalable platform for growth will deliver value creation for our shareholders. Poolbeg Pharma is targeting a rapidly expanding market of infectious diseases, which is expected to exceed $250B by 2025. These events will be an opportunity to discuss our attractive, Phase II ready lead asset (POLB 001) tackling the inflammatory response to severe influenza, and our special access to a unique data bank of 20 years of infectious disease data in humans which we will mine to identify new, compelling therapeutics.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.