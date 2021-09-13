Poolbeg Pharma to present at investor conferences

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a capital light clinical model, today announced that members of its management team will be attending four upcoming investor events across September and October.
· Proactive Investors One2One Forum (virtual) on 16 Sep 2021. Registration Link: click here
· Small Company Champion Investor Presentation on 17 Sep 2021 at The Menphys Hub, Bassett Street South, Wigston, Leicester LE18 4PE. Registration Link: click here
· Shares Magazine Investor Webinar (virtual) on 5 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here
· London South East Webinar (virtual) on 19 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here
The above event details may be subject to change. Further information and any updates will be on the events section of the Poolbeg Pharma website.
Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma , said:
“Following continuing demand after an oversubscribed AIM listing in July and a share price above the IPO price, I am looking forward to sharing how our capital light model and a scalable platform for growth will deliver value creation for our shareholders. Poolbeg Pharma is targeting a rapidly expanding market of infectious diseases, which is expected to exceed $250B by 2025. These events will be an opportunity to discuss our attractive, Phase II ready lead asset (POLB 001) tackling the inflammatory response to severe influenza, and our special access to a unique data bank of 20 years of infectious disease data in humans which we will mine to identify new, compelling therapeutics.”