Poolbeg Pharma to present at investor conferences

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a capital light clinical model, today announced that members of its management team will be attending four upcoming investor events across September and October.

· Proactive Investors One2One Forum (virtual) on 16 Sep 2021. Registration Link: click here

· Small Company Champion Investor Presentation on 17 Sep 2021 at The Menphys Hub, Bassett Street South, Wigston, Leicester LE18 4PE. Registration Link: click here

· Shares Magazine Investor Webinar (virtual) on 5 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here

· London South East Webinar (virtual) on 19 Oct 2021. Registration link will be available on the Poolbeg Pharma website: click here

The above event details may be subject to change. Further information and any updates will be on the events section of the Poolbeg Pharma website.