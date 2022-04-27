Poolbeg Pharma strong shareholder confidence as Company enters clinical phase of development

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has announced the results of the proposal from a number of New Investors to purchase shares from distribution in specie shareholders ahead of the end of the lock-up period.

As published via an RNS on 11 April 2022, the Company sourced a number of New Investors that offered to purchase up to £1.6m distribution in specie shares at a price of 5.9 pence being the closing price on 8 April 2022 (the last trading day prior to that announcement). The Company can now confirm that these proposals have been accepted by distribution in specie shareholders seeking to sell a total of £366k of Poolbeg shares, representing only 3% of the distribution in specie shares.

The vast majority, representing 97% of distribution in specie shareholders, have decided to remain invested in Poolbeg following the end of the lock-up period. Overall, the proposals have demonstrated strong shareholder confidence in the Company as it enters the exciting clinical phase of its development.

The distribution in specie shares were held by Croft Nominees Limited on behalf of the shareholders who received these shares as a result of the demerger of Poolbeg from Open Orphan plc on 18 June 2021. These shares were locked up for a period of nine months post Poolbeg’s IPO on 19 July 2021, to help create an orderly market in the Poolbeg shares post-IPO.

This lock-up period ended on 20 April 2022 and the distribution in specie shareholders who decided to remain invested in Poolbeg will be sent a share certificate over the coming days. Shareholders can then dematerialise the share certificate and hold the shares via CREST if they so choose. For any distribution in specie shareholders who originally held their Open Orphan shares on 17 June 2021 in a nominee account or any other type of account, then the new Poolbeg share certificate will be sent to the shareholders’ broker or account manager. Shareholders who accepted the proposal to sell £366k of shares will receive funds to their accounts over the coming days.

Poolbeg ended 2021 well capitalised with a strong cash balance of £20.9m, so it is important to note that the Company was not raising any new funds as part of this £1.6m proposal from New Investors to purchase distribution in specie shares. As such, there will be no dilution to existing shareholders from the acceptance of the £366k from New Investors to the distribution in specie shareholders.

An FAQ can be found on the Company’s website.