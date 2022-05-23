Poolbeg Pharma notify that Schroders PLC increase holding to 5.13%

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) have today announced a TR-1: Notification of major interest in shares. The company published the note stating Schroders PLC now own 25,641,941.00 voting rights, its previous position was under the reportable threshold. This means that Schroders now hold an indirect interest of 5.128388% in Poolbeg Pharma. The transaction took place on the 18th May 2022.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON: POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.

Poolbeg aspires to become a “one-stop shop” for big pharma to find Phase II ready products for development and commercialisation.