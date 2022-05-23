Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma notify that Schroders PLC increase holding to 5.13%

Share price

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) have today announced a TR-1: Notification of major interest in shares. The company published the note stating Schroders PLC now own 25,641,941.00 voting rights, its previous position was under the reportable threshold. This means that Schroders now hold an indirect interest of 5.128388% in Poolbeg Pharma. The transaction took place on the 18th May 2022.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON: POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.

Poolbeg aspires to become a “one-stop shop” for big pharma to find Phase II ready products for development and commercialisation.

You might also enjoy reading  Poolbeg Pharma strong shareholder confidence as Company enters clinical phase of development
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.