Poolbeg Pharma list of upcoming events

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a capital light clinical model, has announced that its management and business development team will be attending and presenting at a number upcoming partnering and investor events from October 2022 to January 2023.

Partnering events

• BIO-Europe from 24-26 October 2022 at Leipzig Messe, Leipzig, Germany 04356 • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from 15-17 November 2022 in London • JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference from 9-12 January 2023 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Investor events

• London South East Webinar (virtual) on 8 November 2022. Register here • LSX Investival ShowcaseTM on 14 November 2022 at Old Billingsgate, London EC3R 6DX. Poolbeg CEO, Jeremy Skillington, will present at 14:15 on Stage 4: Biotech Late Growth. Register here

Event details may be subject to change – further information and updates are available on the Poolbeg Pharma website here.