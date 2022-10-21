Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma list of upcoming events

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a capital light clinical model, has announced that its management and business development team will be attending and presenting at a number upcoming partnering and investor events from October 2022 to January 2023.

Partnering events

BIO-Europe from 24-26 October 2022 at Leipzig Messe, Leipzig, Germany 04356
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from 15-17 November 2022 in London
JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference from 9-12 January 2023 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Investor events

London South East Webinar (virtual) on 8 November 2022. Register here
LSX Investival ShowcaseTM on 14 November 2022 at Old Billingsgate, London EC3R 6DX. Poolbeg CEO, Jeremy Skillington, will present at 14:15 on Stage 4: Biotech Late Growth. Register here

Event details may be subject to change – further information and updates are available on the Poolbeg Pharma website here.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.