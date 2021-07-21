Twitter
Poolbeg Pharma faster and more cost effective than traditional biotech models

Poolbeg

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light, clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.

This week the company successfully joined the London Stock Markets AIM and joining me to discuss the IPO is Poolbeg Pharma Chairman Cathal Friel and CEO Jeremy Skillington.

Cathal tells us a little more about the company, explains why he made a significant investment into Poolbeg. Jeremy explains how the company model is different to other Pharma companies, first day dealings and plans for the months ahead.

