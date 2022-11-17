Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma announce capital markets day

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has announced that it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday 30 November between 10am – 12:45pm.

The event, which will be chaired by Jeremy Skillington, Chief Executive Officer, will provide insights into a number of the Company’s growing pipeline of infectious disease vaccines and treatments and one of its innovative artificial intelligence programmes which is unlocking the power of human challenge trial data. In addition, attendees will gain a greater understanding of how Poolbeg’s unique model and business development strategy can drive growth from the infectious disease market. A networking lunch will follow at the end of the session.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to take part in a Q&A with Poolbeg’s management team including Ian O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer and David English, VP of Business Development as well as a number of guest speakers:

Dr Tal Almog of CytoReason, one of Poolbeg’s artificial intelligence partners; a world leader in AI which to date has worked with five of the world’s top ten pharma companies
Derek Gilroy, Head of the Centre for Clinical Pharmacology and Professor of Immunology at University College London and has pioneered research examining the molecular and biochemical pathways that regulates the resolution of acute immune reactions
Professor Brendan Buckley, co-founder of Minerva Medical, acquired by IQVIA and Firecrest Clinical, acquired by ICON plc where he held the position of Chief Medical Officer. Brendan has over thirty years of experience in clinical research and has published over 150 scientific papers
Further speakers will be announced in advance of the event

Analysts, institutional investors and media are welcome to attend the event in the City of London. Due to restrictions on numbers, it will not be possible for all interested parties to attend in-person.

To register your interest to attend the in-person event, please RSVP to poolbeg@instinctif.com.

You might also enjoy reading  Poolbeg Pharma consortium awarded €2.3m in grant funding to progress its Oral Vaccine Platform
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.