Poolbeg Pharma announce capital markets day

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB, OTCQB: POLBF), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has announced that it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday 30 November between 10am – 12:45pm.

The event, which will be chaired by Jeremy Skillington, Chief Executive Officer, will provide insights into a number of the Company’s growing pipeline of infectious disease vaccines and treatments and one of its innovative artificial intelligence programmes which is unlocking the power of human challenge trial data. In addition, attendees will gain a greater understanding of how Poolbeg’s unique model and business development strategy can drive growth from the infectious disease market. A networking lunch will follow at the end of the session.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to take part in a Q&A with Poolbeg’s management team including Ian O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer and David English, VP of Business Development as well as a number of guest speakers:

• Dr Tal Almog of CytoReason, one of Poolbeg’s artificial intelligence partners; a world leader in AI which to date has worked with five of the world’s top ten pharma companies • Derek Gilroy, Head of the Centre for Clinical Pharmacology and Professor of Immunology at University College London and has pioneered research examining the molecular and biochemical pathways that regulates the resolution of acute immune reactions • Professor Brendan Buckley, co-founder of Minerva Medical, acquired by IQVIA and Firecrest Clinical, acquired by ICON plc where he held the position of Chief Medical Officer. Brendan has over thirty years of experience in clinical research and has published over 150 scientific papers • Further speakers will be announced in advance of the event

Analysts, institutional investors and media are welcome to attend the event in the City of London. Due to restrictions on numbers, it will not be possible for all interested parties to attend in-person.

To register your interest to attend the in-person event, please RSVP to poolbeg@instinctif.com.