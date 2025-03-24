Plus500 publishes its 2024 Annual Report

Plus500 Limited (LON:PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 and a Notice of its 2025 Annual General Meeting.

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, copies of these documents have been submitted today to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection in unedited full text at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Printed copies of these documents will be posted to shareholders in due course.

Plus500’s AGM will be held at 09.00 am UK time on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 at the offices of Panmure Liberum Limited, Ropemaker Place, 25 Ropemaker Street, London EC2Y 9LY.