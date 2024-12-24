Planet Fitness, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$105.46’, now 6.2% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. with ticker code (PLNT) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $84.00 calculating the average target share price we see $105.46. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.26 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 6.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to $76.25. The company has a market cap of 8.48B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $100.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,005,509,795 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.87, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.