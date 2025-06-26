Follow us on:

Pharos Energy appoints João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR), an independent energy company with assets in Vietnam and Egypt, has announced the appointment of João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair with immediate effect, succeeding John Martin who announced he would be stepping down from the Board at the Company’s recent AGM.

Based in London, João is an experienced energy professional with over 25 years of expertise in private equity and investment banking. He is currently a Partner with Pamplona Capital Management, overseeing business development and portfolio management initiatives across Europe. João began his career with Goldman Sachs in London, advising major energy clients on high-profile M&A and financing transactions. He later transitioned into principal investing, holding senior leadership roles including Head of Energy & Infrastructure Investments for EMEA and Asia-Pacific at Och-Ziff Capital Management, Managing Director at Carlyle’s $2.5bn International Energy Partners fund, Partner and Head of Investments at L1 Energy and Investment Director at Seatankers. João received his degree in Economics from the Nova University in Lisbon, Portugal in 1999.

He is currently a Non-Executive Director on the Board of BlueNord ASA. He is also a former Non-Executive Director of Flex LNG and Northern Ocean Limited.

João will serve as Chair of Pharos’ Nominations and ESG Committees upon his appointment. He holds 250,000 Pharos Energy plc shares at the time of appointment.

Katherine Roe, Pharos Energy CEO, said:

“We are delighted to welcome João to the Board. His expertise complements the existing skills of the management team and will be of significant value as we continue to execute our growth strategy. I would also like to thank John for his significant contribution to the Company over many years.”

João Saraiva e Silva, Chair, commented:

“Pharos has a solid portfolio of valuable assets and a highly capable team and I am looking forward to working together to unlock the Company’s full potential.”

