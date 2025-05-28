Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) was notified on 27 May 2025 that, on the same day, Katherine Roe, the Chief Executive Officer and Sue Rivett, the Chief Financial Officer, purchased Pharos Energy plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each at a purchase price of £0.199947 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to trading plans entered into by the Directors on 26 September 2024 and 19 April 2022 respectively.

DirectorNumber of Shares purchasedTotal number of Shares held following purchase% of Company’s Issued Capital (excluding treasury shares)
Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer7,36557,6590.014%
Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer4,8771,796,8330.432%

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy Plc's leadership boosts confidence as CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett purchase shares, strengthening their stake in the company.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports strong start to 2025 with growth plans advancing

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) announces a strong 2025 start, with robust production and cash flow in Vietnam and Egypt, ahead of its upcoming AGM on May 22.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Pharos Energy plc has released its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, ensuring shareholders stay informed and engaged in corporate governance.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Results 2024: Excellent financial health and growth focus

Pharos Energy plc announces robust preliminary results for 2024, showcasing growth and strategic advancements in its Vietnam and Egypt operations, paving the way for a promising 2025 outlook.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.