Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) was notified on 27 May 2025 that, on the same day, Katherine Roe, the Chief Executive Officer and Sue Rivett, the Chief Financial Officer, purchased Pharos Energy plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each at a purchase price of £0.199947 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to trading plans entered into by the Directors on 26 September 2024 and 19 April 2022 respectively.

Director Number of Shares purchased Total number of Shares held following purchase % of Company’s Issued Capital (excluding treasury shares) Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer 7,365 57,659 0.014% Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer 4,877 1,796,833 0.432%

