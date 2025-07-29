Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) was notified on 28 July 2025 that, on the same day, Katherine Roe, the Chief Executive Officer and Sue Rivett, the Chief Financial Officer, purchased Pharos Energy plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each at a purchase price of £0.219 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to trading plans entered into by the Directors on 26 September 2024 and 19 April 2022 respectively.

Director Number of Shares purchased Total number of Shares held following purchase % of Company’s Issued Capital (excluding treasury shares) Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer 6,724 71,308 0.017% Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer 4,452 1,805,871 0.434%

Notes to editors

Pharos Energy plc is an independent energy company focused on delivering sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, with a portfolio of stable production, development and exploration assets in Vietnam and Egypt. Led by an experienced team, Pharos is a cash generative business with a robust balance sheet and an established platform to deliver both organic growth and inorganic opportunities.

Pharos is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information please visit www.pharos.energy.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name KATHERINE ROE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHAROS ENERGY PLC b) LEI 549300DDKLXYLLO4N524 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH GB00B572ZV91 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)£0.2196,724 d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – Price 6,724 £1,472.56 e) Date of the transaction 28/07/25 f) Place of the transaction X-LON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name SUE RIVETT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHAROS ENERGY PLC b) LEI 549300DDKLXYLLO4N524 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH GB00B572ZV91 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)£0.2194,452 d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – Price 4,452 £974.99 e) Date of the transaction 28/07/25 f) Place of the transaction X-LON

