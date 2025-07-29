Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) was notified on 28 July 2025 that, on the same day, Katherine Roe, the Chief Executive Officer and Sue Rivett, the Chief Financial Officer, purchased Pharos Energy plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each at a purchase price of £0.219 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to trading plans entered into by the Directors on 26 September 2024 and 19 April 2022 respectively.

DirectorNumber of Shares purchasedTotal number of Shares held following purchase% of Company’s Issued Capital (excluding treasury shares)
Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer6,72471,3080.017%
Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer4,4521,805,8710.434%

Notes to editors

Pharos Energy plc is an independent energy company focused on delivering sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, with a portfolio of stable production, development and exploration assets in Vietnam and Egypt. Led by an experienced team, Pharos is a cash generative business with a robust balance sheet and an established platform to deliver both organic growth and inorganic opportunities.  

Pharos is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information please visit www.pharos.energy.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)NameKATHERINE ROE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer 
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePHAROS ENERGY PLC 
b) LEI549300DDKLXYLLO4N524
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH  GB00B572ZV91
b) Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)Volume(s)£0.2196,724
d) Aggregated information –       Aggregated volume –       Price   6,724 £1,472.56
e) Date of the transaction 28/07/25
f) Place of the transaction X-LON
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)NameSUE RIVETT
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer 
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePHAROS ENERGY PLC 
b) LEI549300DDKLXYLLO4N524
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH  GB00B572ZV91
b) Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)Volume(s)£0.2194,452
d) Aggregated information –       Aggregated volume –       Price    4,452 £974.99
e) Date of the transaction 28/07/25
f) Place of the transactionX-LON

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

On 28 July 2025, Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 6,724 ordinary shares at £0.219 each—bringing her holding to 71,308 shares (0.017 per cent of issued capital). Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 4,452 shares at the same price, increasing her stake to 1,805,871 shares (0.434 per cent).
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports 1H25 trading update, Vietnam drilling near

Pharos Energy reported 1H25 working interest production of 5,642 boepd (guidance 5,000 to 6,200 boepd unchanged) and revenue of about $65.3m
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy plc announced that CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett purchased shares on 27 June 2025 at £0.21266 per share under existing trading plans.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy appoints João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair

Pharos Energy has appointed João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair, succeeding John Martin.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy secures two-year extension for Vietnam exploration blocks

Pharos Energy secures a two-year extension for Blocks 125 & 126 in Vietnam, enhancing exploration efforts and growth potential for its assets.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy Plc's leadership boosts confidence as CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett purchase shares, strengthening their stake in the company.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple