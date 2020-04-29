Persimmon appoints Annemarie Durbin as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has today announced the appointment of Annemarie Durbin to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2020. Annemarie will also join the Company’s Remuneration Committee as Chair, and the Nomination Committee, on the same date.

Annemarie has 30 years broad-based, retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking experience across Asia, Africa & the Middle East and is an experienced coach and mentor. She spent 20 years at Standard Chartered, the FTSE 100 international bank, in a variety of executive roles across the UK and Asia, culminating in membership of the Group Executive Committee. She has subsequently become a highly Experienced Board Chair, Independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair.

Annemarie is currently a non-executive director and Remuneration Committee Chair of W H Smith PLC and Santander UK plc, and is non-executive Board Chair of Merryck & Co a leading coaching and mentoring group. She was previously a non-executive director of Ladbrokes Coral Plc.

Roger Devlin, Chairman of Persimmon, said: “Annemarie is a highly experienced international business executive, with a strong background in corporate governance and human resources. Her experience and knowledge will be invaluable to Persimmon as we continue to implement our programme of business improvement. I am pleased to welcome Annemarie to the board.”

As noted in the 2019 Annual Report, Marion Sears, who was due to retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2020, will now remain on the Board until 30 June 2020 to allow time for Annemarie to take up her post.

