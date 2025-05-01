Persimmon Plc reports strong start to 2025 ahead of AGM

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has provided an update on trading for the period from 1 January 2025 to 27 April 2025, ahead of its Annual General Meeting which is being held at 11.00am today in York.

Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, commented:

“Persimmon has started the year well, building on our strong performance in 2024 with an improved private sales rate, an increase in average selling prices and further growth in our network of outlets. As a result, our private forward sales are up 17% on the prior year. We have continued our investment in new land and achieved further planning success in the period.

We have seen no immediate impact on the business or on customer confidence from the recent geopolitical uncertainty. Consequently, at this stage we remain on track to deliver further growth in completions to between 11,000 and 11,500 for the full year, providing the UK housing market remains stable.”