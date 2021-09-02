Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Path Investments Annual General Meeting 28 September 2021

Aerospace

Path Investments plc (LON:PATH) , the natural resources investment company, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 September 2021 at 2.00 pm at the offices of IFC Advisory Limited, Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane, London EC3V 9DU.

Copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be sent to shareholders today and will be available on the Company’s website at: www.pathinvestmentsplc.com .

The Company currently intends to hold the 2021 AGM as an open, in person meeting. However, the Company will be closely monitoring the ongoing Covid-19 situation and will communicate any necessary amendments to the meeting arrangements should the situation change.

Shareholders are encouraged to exercise their votes and submit their proxy as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, to ensure that their votes are registered. Details of how to appoint  their proxy are set out in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021. All votes on the resolutions contained in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021 will be held by poll, so that all valid proxy votes are counted.

Shareholders are requested to therefore submit their votes, in respect of the business to be discussed, via proxy as early as possible.  Shareholders can appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, but can also appoint any other person as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on a poll on their behalf if they wish. 

The business at the AGM will be confined to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Q and A.  If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Board, this should be submitted to the Chairman via info@pathinvestmentsplc.com .

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Path Investments plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Path Investments plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.