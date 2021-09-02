Path Investments Annual General Meeting 28 September 2021

Path Investments plc (LON:PATH) , the natural resources investment company, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 September 2021 at 2.00 pm at the offices of IFC Advisory Limited, Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane, London EC3V 9DU.

Copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be sent to shareholders today and will be available on the Company’s website at: www.pathinvestmentsplc.com .

The Company currently intends to hold the 2021 AGM as an open, in person meeting. However, the Company will be closely monitoring the ongoing Covid-19 situation and will communicate any necessary amendments to the meeting arrangements should the situation change.

Shareholders are encouraged to exercise their votes and submit their proxy as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, to ensure that their votes are registered. Details of how to appoint their proxy are set out in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021. All votes on the resolutions contained in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021 will be held by poll, so that all valid proxy votes are counted.

Shareholders are requested to therefore submit their votes, in respect of the business to be discussed, via proxy as early as possible. Shareholders can appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, but can also appoint any other person as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on a poll on their behalf if they wish.

The business at the AGM will be confined to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Q and A. If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Board, this should be submitted to the Chairman via info@pathinvestmentsplc.com .