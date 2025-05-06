Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Palm Oil futures rebound on demand revival and tariff signals

Dekel Agri-Vision

After a sustained downturn, Malaysian palm oil futures have edged higher, signalling a potential shift in market sentiment. This uptick, following five consecutive sessions of decline, reflects a confluence of factors including anticipated demand resurgence and geopolitical developments that may influence trade dynamics.

Malaysian palm oil futures have recently climbed to approximately MYR 3,930 per tonne, marking a modest recovery from a series of losses. This movement aligns with signals from the U.S. administration hinting at possible tariff relief on Chinese goods, a development that could invigorate global trade flows and, by extension, demand for palm oil. Furthermore, cargo surveyors have reported a notable increase in palm oil exports, rising between 13.8% and 14.8% during the period from April 1 to 25, suggesting a strengthening demand trajectory.

In China, expectations are mounting for increased imports in May and June as the country seeks to replenish stocks ahead of heightened summer demand. This anticipated uptick in Chinese imports could provide additional support to palm oil prices in the near term. Conversely, India’s palm oil imports have declined by 24% in April compared to March, maintaining a below-average level for the fifth consecutive month. This reduction is attributed to palm oil’s premium over soyoil, prompting Indian buyers to pivot towards the more cost-effective alternative.

Market participants are also exercising caution ahead of the forthcoming data release from the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, expected next week. Preliminary forecasts suggest that palm oil stocks may have risen for the second consecutive month in April, with output potentially increasing by 16.9% from March, reaching the highest level since November. Such an increase in production and inventory levels could exert downward pressure on prices if not met with commensurate demand growth.

The Malaysian ringgit’s recent appreciation has been deemed tolerable by authorities, with minimal impact on export competitiveness. A stable currency environment may further bolster Malaysia’s position in the global palm oil market.

The recent rebound in Malaysian palm oil futures is underpinned by a combination of anticipated demand increases, particularly from China, and potential easing of trade tensions between major economies. However, the market remains vigilant, with attention focused on upcoming production and inventory data that could influence future price movements.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision February revenue to be over 70% higher than prior year

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL) reports robust February results for its palm oil and cashew projects in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting significant revenue growth and positive market trends.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision reports strong start to 2025, CPO sales prices increasing by 34.9%

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports a strong start to 2025 for its Ayenouan palm oil project, Côte d'Ivoire, with rising sales and prices boosting revenues.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision achieves first positive monthly EBITDA from Cashew Operation

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON: DKL) reports its 2024 production update for palm oil and cashew operations in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting trends and growth.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision anticipates strong palm oil season

Dekel Agri-Vision reports a November update from its Côte d'Ivoire palm oil and cashew projects, highlighting production shifts and price hikes.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.